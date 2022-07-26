FG BRIDGES SKILLS GAPS AMONG UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES/YOUTHS

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the process of bridging skills gaps among unemployed graduates/youths nationwide, aimed at enhancing their employability profile.

The process, which is to be carried out in selected states of the six geo-political zones, includes holding a focus group discussion on Skills Gap Assessment among this category of people, to help them have sustainable livelihood in their immediate location.

Flagging off the discussion in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed that the discussion would essentially identify the particular skills gaps that hinder their employability within their locality.

Represented by the Zamfara State Labour Controller, Ismaila Abubakar, the Minister stated that the discussion would also “identify the different profitable skills on Blue/Green collar jobs as an alternative to White collar jobs.”

Ngige disclosed that the discussion would generate ideas on the methodology to be adopted in carrying out the various skills acquisition sessions under this programme.

In a statement signed by the head, press and public relations, Olajide Oshundun, he noted that the recommendations from the group discussions would aid the Federal Government in furthering its decisions on skills development as a means of curbing unemployment.