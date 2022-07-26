JOB CREATION: FG TRAINS, DISBURSES START-UP TOOLS TO 60 YOUTHS 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government, in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), has empowered 60 youths with training, and start-up tools, aimed at creating employment for them.

The twelve-week fashion designing training programme at AFS Vocational Hub, Abuja, and the start-up tools were funded by the Federal Government in partnership with German Development Cooperation (GIZ), as part of Government’s effort at tackling unemployment and underemployment, especially among the youths.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, who presented certificates, and the tools, which included industrial sewing machines, to the graduating trainees, in Abuja, said the training and the tools would create employment for the beneficiaries, as well as make them employers of labour.

Daju stated that the Ministry and GIZ had gone into partnership in 2017 to establish three Nigerian-German Centres for jobs, migration and reintegration in Lagos, Abuja and Benin City.

She disclosed that “the centres were designed to provide support and one-on-one advice and guidance to the general public, especially the youth, on employment, business and enterprise development, and vocational education and training,”

The Permanent Secretary noted that the “National Development Plan 2021 – 2025 accords priority to the role of youth employment in the country’s development and also accords high attention to better skills development”

She enjoined the graduating trainees to employ their skills in contributing to the realisation of the goals of the National Development Plan 2021 – 2025, which projections include lifting 35 million persons out of poverty, and creating 21 million full-time jobs by 2025.

In a statement signed by the head, press and public relations, Olajide Oshundun, she congratulated the graduating trainees, stating that they fell into the category of youths that government was empowering to achieve the goal of the National Development Plan 2021 – 2025.

Speaking earlier, the representative of GIZ, Mr Markus Wauschkuhn, disclosed that GIZ had been working with the Nigerian government since 1974 in various areas, one of the most important being job creation.