FERMA proposes Container Model for trailer parks

Worried by the sordid state of all federal roads in Nigeria due to lack of maintenance, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency FERMA has said that it is proposing the Container Model for all the trailer packs in Nigeria

Director-General of the agency Engr. Emeka Agbasi disclosed this during an interface meeting of the agency with the House of Representatives Committee on FERMA on Thursday in Abuja

The DG said that the mission of the agency is to become the most efficient road maintenance agency for the nation in road rehabilitation and maintenance.

He said that Nigerian government began construction of federal roads in the early 60s and subsequent years and neglected the maintenance aspect of the roads leading to dilapidation over the years.

He also stated that due to the dilapidation of these federal roads due to heavy duty trailers carrying heavy loads, the agency is proposing the container model for all the trailer parks in the country.

He also hinted that the agency has 50 offices made up of 36 state offices, 12 zonal offices and national headquarters

Earlier in his remarks Chairman of the House Committee Hon Engr. Aderemi Oseni said that it saddens his heart that the nation’s roads had gotten to such sordid and deplorable states causing untold hardship on the citizens and hampering economic growth.

He said that the House Committee is ready to support and collaborate with FERMA and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that there are solutions to some of these dilapidated roads.

He added that the narrative must change and submitted that the Committee members must work tirelessly to improve the state of our nation’s roads.

