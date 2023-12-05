Abbey Mortgage Bank host sustainability workshop with non-profit stakeholders in Abuja

Geared towards boosting impactful investment opportunities for Non-profit organizations, a leading primary mortgage Bank in Nigeria, Abbey Mortgage Bank has organized a sustainable workshop for stakeholders of non-profit organizations to enhance financial sustainability and drive positive change within the civil society sector.

The event which was Tagged “Financial Management: A Sustainability Tool for Non-Profit Organizations” held on Wednesday 29th November 2023 in Abuja, is aimed at creating impactful investment opportunities to aid sustainability efforts in line with SDG 17 which supports the implementation and revitalization of Global Partnership for sustainable development in the civil society.

The workshop was attended by prominent guests including Jubril Shittu, CEO of PPDC; Dr. Ayodotun Olutola, CEO of CCCRN; Hamza Lawal, CEO of CODE; and Gideon Olanrewaju, CEO of AREAi among other guests.

Speaking at the event, The Group Head of non-profit Organizations at Abbey Mortgage Bank, Bukola Ewedairo, noted that, “Abbey Mortgage Bank is rightfully positioned to partner with institutions in the civil society by creating opportunities for long-term sustainable investment.

“We believe that Non-profit organizations need to be strengthened to achieve their mission and this workshop was our way of collaborating to ensure that they can thrive especially with the volatilities in our local economy.” She stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Abbey Mortgage Bank and a key speaker at the event, Mobolaji Adewumi, noted that ” At Abbey, we are creating an ecosystem where non-profits can flourish, contribute meaningfully to society and drive sustainable change.

Adewumi further noted “We are committed to helping individuals build wealth and attain financial empowerment and we are proud to collaborate with these distinguished leaders to make a lasting impact by supporting financial growth and empowerment” He stated.

The workshop had informative and interactive discussions, providing a forum for participants to share insights and explore collaborative opportunities. Attendees engaged in dynamic conversations, delving into strategies to enhance financial sustainability and drive positive change within the civil society sector.

Abbey Mortgage Bank reaffirms its commitment to fostering continued partnerships with NGOs, furthering its impact on the non-profit sector. The bank looks forward to ongoing collaboration, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in Nigeria.

