Uphold popular mandate of Kano, Plateau, Zamfara-Northern groups cries out to supreme Court

Following the Election Petition Appeal Tribunal verdict in respect to Kano, Plateau and Zamfara states governorship seats, a group known as Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, have cried and appealed to Supreme Court to set aside the decision of Appellate Court and uphold the popular mandate in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara.

Recall, the recent Appeal Court Panel judgments sitting in Abuja has generated a lot of concerns across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development in collaboration with Coalition groups in the above mentioned three states said they were against one party system in Nigeria.

Leader of the groups, Abel Jilemsam stated that the peace and stability of Kano, Plateau and Zamfara are integral to the overall wellbeing of Nigeria.

Jilemsam made the assertion during a world press conference tagged, “urgent appeal for justice, respect for popular mandate in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara governorship election petition Appeal judgments” held on Tuesday in Jos.

According to him,the recent governorship elections held on March 18, 2023, in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara have demonstrated the collective will of the people in shaping the future of their states. The popular mandate expressed through the electoral process must be respected to ensure the continued sustenance of democratic values in Nigeria.

“We recognise the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic principles. The judiciary plays a critical role in ensuring justice, protecting citizens’ rights, and preserving the credibility of the electoral process.

“Any actions that compromise these principles undermine the very foundation of any democratic nation. Without a functioning judiciary, there is a risk of constitutional violations going unchecked, leading to the erosion of citizens’ rights and freedoms. The fairness and transparency of the judicial system are vital for fostering public trust, confidence, and belief in the democratic process.”

The groups leader further reiterated that, “It is imperative to emphasize that any attempt to manipulate or subvert the will of the people using judicial tools, particularly by the ruling APC, will not be accepted. The foundation of a robust democracy lies in the integrity of the electoral system and the adherence to fair and transparent processes.

“The citizens of Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara have exercised their democratic rights, and their voices must be heard and honored. Attempts to undermine the sanctity of these elections not only jeopardize the democratic principles that Nigeria upholds but also erodes public trust in the electoral process.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including the electoral authorities and the judiciary, to ensure a thorough and unbiased judgement as we head to supreme court for disputes arising from the ruling of appeal Judgments. It is crucial that the legal processes be transparent, just, and free from any undue influence to preserve the democratic foundation on which our nation stands.

“In the spirit of unity and progress, we urge all parties involved to prioritize the greater good of the people and respect the outcome of the elections. Upholding the popular mandate is paramount for the sustained growth and development of our democratic values in Nigeria.”

