FERMA pledges support for JICA’s data collection survey

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has pledged to support Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the project titled “Data Collection Survey on Transport and Logistics Sector in Nigeria”

This was revealed yesterday during the visit by delegation from JICA led by Mr. Yamauchi to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency Headquarters, Abuja.

The JICA survey project aims to collate information and make recommendations to improve transportation infrastructure, strengthen policies, improve service levels by operators mainly in port, Land and water transport.

According to the leader of the delegation, FERMA being a major stakeholder in the road transport sector is to support the JICA survey with information such as the core issues in the road transport, the road network map and the summary table of the road length, and provide maps showing road conditions and its summary table.

Speaking, the Acting Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Ini L. Usoro said the Agency appreciates the shown interest of JICA in the Nigerian space, stating that FERMA is willing to work with the team from data collection to translation of collected data into usable information for decision making in the Country’s road sector.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director (information) Iyogun Asobumeh Sunday for Director (Commmunication and Public Relations) the Managing Director said the support for JICA would further boost the relationship that existed between the two country.

