Federal Judicial Service Commission nominates 22 justices for elevation to Supreme Court

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has sent a list of 22 justices from the Court of Appeal for consideration by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The FJSC’s list, released on Thursday, showed a regional distribution of nominees.

Notably, the North-Central region boasts six nominations, while the South-West and South-South regions each has two.

The South-East and North-East regions both have six and two nominees, respectively.

This announcement followed disclosure in September 2023, that the Supreme Court’s diminished roster had diminished to 11 justices after the retirement of Justice Amina Augie.

Justice Amina Augie’s departure, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, underscored the urgency of bolstering the court’s bench.

Below is the comprehensive list of nominated justices.

SOUTH EAST:

Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State) – Priority

Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) – Reserve

Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State) – Priority

Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State) – Reserve

Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State) – Priority

Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (Imo State) – Reserve

SOUTH SOUTH:

Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State) – Priority

Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State) – Reserve

SOUTH WEST:

Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State) – Priority

Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State) – Reserve

NORTH CENTRAL:

Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State) – Priority

Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau) – Reserve

Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State) – Priority

Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) – Reserve

Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State) – Priority

Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State) – Reserve

NORTH EAST:

Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State) – Priority

Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)

NORTH WEST:

Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State) – Priority

Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) – Reserve

Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State) – Priority

Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State) – Reserve