Fed Housing Authority denies breaching court order, claimants allegation of building demolition 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has denied breaching a court order restricting it from demolishing 600 houses at 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos following an allegation from claimants before a Lagos State High Court.

Justice Michael Savage, on Wednesday, heard the allegation of the FHA’s demolition of the buildings, including 700 that are partially demolished, despite the court order which the counsel to the claimants, Adetayo Bello, obtained to restrain it.

The counsel to the FHA, Chris Ekemezie, denied the allegation from the claimants and said the agency did not breach any court order.

“We are a law-abiding government agency and we did not defy any court order,” Ekemezie told the court.

Further, the defence counsel told the court that the counsel to the claimants did not serve the agency any process.

Savage told the counsel to the claimants that his proceeding was not filed before him to which Bello said he filed the application at the registry and blamed the holidays for delaying the arrival of the application before the judge.

The claimants’ counsel sought an extension of the court order barring the FHA from demolishing the claimants’ buildings to which the judge questioned the validity of his request.

Savage ruled that given that the order referenced by the claimants’ counsel had been breached per his accusation of the other party then it could not be extended.

The judge adjourned to February 20, 2024, to consider the concerns of both parties.

Earlier in September 2023, the claimants, including Engr. Samuel Ahmed, Martinson Realtors Investment Ltd, Alhaja Taoheed Amusa and Alhaja R. A. Balogun, filed a motion ex parte seeking a pre-emptive order of injection against the defendants; FHA and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA)

The motion dated September 7, 2023, was brought before Justice Ololade Awope of an Ikeja High Court (sitting as a vacation judge at the time) on September 11, 2023.

Awope gave the order following a 40-page affidavit dated September 7 and deposed by the fourth defendant, Alhaji R. A. Balogun and Thaddeus Idenyi, for the claimants.

Awope ordered a pre-emptive order of injunction restraining the first defendant, whether acting by itself or through its agents, from demolishing and/ or removing any building or property erected in 6th Avenue Festac Town or any other part of Festac Town.