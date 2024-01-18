Ahmadiyya opens new Hospital in Kano

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria opens a new hospital in ancient city Kano.

Located on Kano Maiduguri road, the hospital foundation laying ceremony was done by the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in July 2021, assisted by the Commissioner for Health and the Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, at an impressive ceremony.

The Emir recalled the Ahmadiyya established the first Muslim Hospital on Bompai Road Kano in 1962, which has been providing health care to the teeming people of Kano and beyond.

The hospital in Bompai has a general outpatient, in patients, and a dental centre in the commercial nerve centre of the town.

His Royal Highness appreciated the tremendous efforts of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to health and education development in Nigeria and globally.

The Late Mallam Aminu Kano, former Federal Commissioner for Telecommunication, corroborated the Emir remarks in 1967 when he visited the first Ahmadiyya Clinic in Apapa, Lagos.

He was quoted then as saying : “The government’s and people of this country are appreciative of the humanitarian, religious and educational work Ahmadiyya Mission in Nigeria” .

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Hospitals are located in New Bussa, Niger State Apapa, Ojokoro, Lagos State, and Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The Federal Capital Territory will soon get a hospital as lands have been acquired in Gwadalada, Central Business District, and along Keffi- Abuja Expressway Road.

