The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria opens a new hospital in ancient city Kano.

Located on Kano Maiduguri road, the hospital foundation laying ceremony was done by the Emir of Kano,His Royal Highness, ,Sarkin Kano ,Alhaji Aminu Ado bayero in July 2021, assisted by the Commissioner for He6thalth and the Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez,

For a better society