FCTA Vows To Rid Abuja Of Drug Peddlers, Criminals

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to rid the nation’s capital city of drug peddling and criminalities, even as the Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello directed immediate removal of all shanties, batchers and illegal structures housing the criminal elements.

Speaking on behalf of the administration, the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah said their is no going back on the Minister’s directive as the whole city of Abuja will become one of the best cities in the world.

Attah made this known while briefing newsmen immediately after a clean up exercise of Utako and some part of Jabi pack, saying, this people have become a torn on the flesh of the administration and we will not take tolerate that.

According to him, ” This place has been cleared severally in recent years because it was used by drugs lord’s, we have cleared the place over and over again and the people keep coming back to build their shanties and batchers. If this is not checked, they will come back as usual to do their illegal businesses.

“Sadly, owners of the landed property have failed to develop their property and people take advantage of the fallow land to build all manner of shanties and batchers. Yesterday, we went to Utako village to clean the place to be taking over by its rightful owner, the Nigeria Police .

” We are going round the city to clean up the environment, the minister has mandated us to commerce intensed clean up of transportation lapses beginning from the Airport road, we are going to be clearing the areas, with strong focus on Traffic-related violations. The new Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr Abdulateef Bello as you all know is knowledgeable about security. He will leading a comprehensive team to commence massive traffic clean up starting from Monday. There is so much he intends to achieve and we all will be working with him”, he added .

Meanwhile, Assistant Director and Head of Monitoring and Enforcement of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mr. Kaka Bello said a lot of scavengers and illegal squatters are building makeshift shanties that deface with the territory.

He said,” We have been here severally to clean up this area and unfortunately, they still come back . We appealed to owners to go and build their property”.

Kaka appealed to property owners to takeover and develop their plots to prevent them from turning into criminal hideouts.