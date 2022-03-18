Move from youth employment to youth investment, group tells FG

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Women Agro Processors Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (WAPAGEIN) has call on the Federal Government to move away from the so called youth empowerment programs to Youth investment programs as the Youths does not need handouts.

The President of WAPA-GEIN, Esther Adebayo, who made the call at the inauguration of the initiative and National Export Centre, on Thursday in Abuja, said Agro business is well loaded with millions of jobs creation for the youths.

Adebayo urged State Governments to establish farm settlements, clusters of agro producers including women and youths; even as she enjoined the three tiers of government to promote operation “feed yourself” by helping households to access information, and inputs that would encourage them to produce food around their houses to feed their families.

According to her, sustainable household food security is the bedrock of successful export business.

” With sharp focus, relentless execution, fairness, equity, public accountability and transparency, we shall drive for a much better and economically stronger Nigeria.”

Mrs Adedayo urged the federal government to modernize and transform the nation’s ports management system.

” I am of the opinion that the Federal Government should not be decongesting the Ports in Nigeria but engage in transforming the ports.

” This must start with cleaning up administrative bottlenecks most of which are unnecessary with multiple government agencies at the port, high transaction cost, or even plain extortion from illegal taxes, which do not go in to the coffers of the government.

” Nigeria should rapidly modernize and transform its ports. Ports are not there for equipment revenue generation. They should be for facilitating business and exports, and stimulating industrial manufacturing, and competitiveness of local business and exports.

She disclosed that the cost of exporting 100tons of cargo in Nigeria was 35,000.00 dollars compared to 4000.00 dollars in Ghana.

” Today the leading ports for West Africa are in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic. All these countries have modernised their Port management Systems, leaving Nigeria far behind.”

She also stressed the need for the Federal Government to increase the training and employment of extension workers and other supportive services to boost increase in agricultural production.

” We must unleash the potential of the youths of Nigeria. Today over 75 per cent of the population is under the age of 35 years.

” More decisive actions are needed to turn this demographic asset into an economic dividend. A young productive, youthful population with access to education, skills, social protection, affordable housing, and medical care will power Nigeria’s economy now and well into the future” She emphasized.

Earlier, Dr Funmilola Daudu, Chairperson, Planning Committee of the event, said the initiative would develop a better agricultural and business management practices that would result in improved competitiveness, productivity, income, gross marginal yields for small holder farmers and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

She stressed the for increase women potential to participate in high level businesses that could foster high level empowerment, job creation and social development in their communities.

Women Agro Processors, Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (WAPAGEIN) is a non-governmental and not-for profit organization established to promote agric businesses, entrepreneurship, youth and women development careers.

WAPAGEIN has a network of agribusiness marketing professionals from across Nigeria. With chapters located in the six geopolitical zones including the FCT.