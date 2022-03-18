Champion Newspapers Limited
Champions League quarter-final draw confirmed

The draw for this season’s Champions League quarter-final has been conducted on Friday.

Holders Chelsea will take on 11-time winners Real Madrid for a place in the last four.

Manchester City face Atletico Madrid, who dumped Manchester United out of the competition.

Villarreal have been drawn against Bayern Munich, while Liverpool play Benfica.

FULL FIXTURES:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

 

 

