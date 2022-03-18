Champions League quarter-final draw confirmed FootballSports By Peter On Mar 18, 2022 11 Share The draw for this season’s Champions League quarter-final has been conducted on Friday. Holders Chelsea will take on 11-time winners Real Madrid for a place in the last four. Manchester City face Atletico Madrid, who dumped Manchester United out of the competition. Villarreal have been drawn against Bayern Munich, while Liverpool play Benfica. FULL FIXTURES: Chelsea vs Real Madrid Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Benfica vs Liverpool For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngChampions League quarter-final draw confirmedChelseadaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsLatest sports 11 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
