FCTA trains 70 staff to boost FG’s performance improvement system

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has hinted that the ongoing federal government performance system would not be achieved without standard operating procedure, as seventy staff across agencies and departments of the administration have been trained to in turn train other staff.

The Director, FCT Reform Coordination & Service Improvement Department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu who dropped this hint while briefing Journalists on the activities of the department in the last one year, disclosed that her Department has also completed pilot Standard Operation Procedure for fifteen departments while three departments is in the pipeline.

Dr Amadu noted that within the shortest time the department is brought to existence, other states of the federal are now under studying operations in the department to help them set up similar department in Lagos and other States.

Dr Amadu while giving details of activities of her department noted that Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, received over one hundred thousand calls from the residents to log in their complaints over services providing agencies of government and private establishments within the territory, she added that out of such one hundred thousand only forty thousand calls were directly borders on service providing agencies of the FCT Administration.

In breakdown on the calls, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board topped the list, followed by water board on complaints the borders on refuse disposals environment and burst water pipe or water related issues, she added that fires service took third place as well as demolition of illegal structures.

She stated that some of the calls are not registered as complaint but errors, which emanated as a result of some residents calling to confirm whether the FCT Call line really existed.

Ahmadu explained that most of the complaints received are for Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), considering the role it plays.

She linked the endless complaints about the board to traders that come out side Abuja for their businesses in the territory, which they litter the city after their day transaction.

According to her: “The most department that we got complaints about which is very obvious is AEPB. We have Abuja day time residents and night residents, the day time residents are more than those that sleep in Abuja. People come from Niger and Nasarawa states to do their business in Abuja and leave us with the responsibility of clearing the refuse.

“Despite all these, the director of AEPB is always on the go, he always distribute information relating to the cleanliness of the city on the various platforms (WhatsApp) for necessary action.

“On a daily basis we receive so many calls, in a year if we put everything together we receive over 100,000 calls.

“These calls are not mainly on the services we render, somebody will Just get the number on radio and call to know whether the number is working, not complaints.

“When we talk about the real calls receive and actions taken, we can put them at 40,000″

On training, she said, ” the number of people we are going to train next year will depend on the need, but we will make sure that every staff benefit from the exercise”

On the challenges facing the department the Director noted that ability to convince staff in short time and limited resources were parts of limitations to the department achievement in 2022.