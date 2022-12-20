Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,18th Annual Thanksgiving dinner held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli;  Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals industries limited  Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke; First Lady of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun ;Continental Overseer ,RCCG Continent 1 Pastor Kalu Ndukwe Kalu; Chairman /CEO Brittana-U  Catherine Uju Ifejika; President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, during 18th   ,Annual Thanksgiving dinner  an evening of praise  ,worship, Music and dance , organised by Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited held at Muson Center Onikan Lagos on 18th 12 ,2020 ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
35
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC.  Mrs Nneka OnyealiIkpe , Lagos State Deputy Governor, wife Mrs.  OluremiHamzat; Chairman of the Occasion Former PresidentPharmaceutical Society of Nigeria  , Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli;  Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals industries limited  Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke and  First Lady of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun.

L-r…Chief (Mrs.) Eniola Fadayomi; Chief (Mrs) Taiwo Taiwo; Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva and  Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke.

L-r …Chairman of the occasion former President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria ,Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, his wife Mrs Stella; Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli and   First Lady of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun all singing Praises to God.

L-r …Wife of President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd   Mrs Nmachukwu Umeofia, Director Registration & Regulatory Affairs Directorate  (NAFDAC)  Monica Eimunjeze; Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC.  Mrs Nneka OnyealiIkpe , Lagos State Deputy Governor, wife Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Chairman of the occasion former President  Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria  , Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and  Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli.

L-r …Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli; Chief Executive Officer Chicason Group · Chicason Group Of Companions Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

 Chief John Odeyemi with his wives.

L-r… Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC.  Mrs Nneka OnyealiIkpe , Lagos State Deputy Governor, wife Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Mrs Nmachukwu Umeofia  her husband President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia and  First Lady of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun.

L-r… Fashion and style connoisseur, Nkiru Anumudu   with Nona Adimora.

From Middle Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli , Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke, Catherine Uju Ifejika. Otunba Gbenga Daniel and others  cutting the cake ,during  the 18th Annual Thanksgiving dinner  an evening of praise ,worship, Music and dance , organised by Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited held at Muson Center Onikan Lagos on 18th Dec ,2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8567 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 20, 2022

Market Trends Int’l Opinion poll press conference held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 19, 2022

Commendation Service of General Manager, NPA, Dame Late…

1 of 251