FCTA inaugurates platform to draw from  experience of retired directors   

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has floated a platform for interaction with retired directors to tap into their knowledge and experience, as part of initiatives to reposition the Administration.

Speaking with the retired senior citizens on the directorate cadre, in Abuja,

FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who said their contribution was critical to moving the capital city forward, reiterated the commitment of the FCTA towards improving the welfare and the general wellbeing of workers in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The meeting was organised by the FCTA Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSID).

Represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Udom Atang, the Minister noted that the retirees had played significant roles while working in different sectors, as they have contributed immensely to the building of Abuja as Nigeria’s dream capital city from the scratch to its present status.

He expressed his delight over the creation of the platform, which he said would unite the retired directors to continue to contribute to the development of the capital city.

In the words of the Minister: “The forum would provide a platform for us to tap into your wealth of experience and knowledge.We have seen in many organisations, where the retired officers are invited as resource persons, because of their institutional knowledge and experience to coach and mentor the young ones.

“At each of the training programmes, you can be rest assured that in all the professional fields, which are represented here, we will always contact you.

“This is because nobody can do it better than those who have been here before,” he said.

He commended Dr Jummai Ahmadu, the acting Director, RCSID for the initiative, which he described as the “beginning of good things to happen in FCT”.

Earlier, Ahmadu told the retired directors that their contributions to the development of the Administration over the years were invaluable.

“Your wealth of knowledge and experience is an invaluable asset to the FCT Administration, and we are eager to tap into your insights as we continue to work towards the development and progress of the territory.

“Your guidance and wisdom will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping the future of the FCT, and we are grateful for the opportunity to benefit from your expertise.

“It is our hope that you will share your ideas and collaborate with the current leadership of the FCT Administration.

“This is because your unique perspectives will undoubtedly enhance our understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and together, we can work towards innovative solutions that will benefit the FCT and its residents,” she said.