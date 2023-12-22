The Changing Face of Ohanaeze Ndigbo And Other Matters.

Nigeria’s economy lies prostrate, insecurity stalks the land and the masses wail for succour. None appears to be in sight. Indications are that President Tinubu and his retinue of Ministers/Special Advisers have little or no clues of how to salvage the country from economic and political ruination. Instead, the prognosis is that Nigerians will be subjected to unprecedented economic paralysis akin to what obtained in Venezuela, another country with petrodollars but enmeshed in corruption.

The profligate politicians despite their distinct political affiliations are in unison in fleecing our bastardised and impoverished country and feathering their nests rather than for the betterment and welfare of the citizenry. Sadly, the masses swim in abject penury occasioned by sundry maladministrations while the politicians and their cronies routinely luxuriate in nauseating heists and openly display their illegally acquired wealth. What a country!

Coincidentally, the governments at Abuja and Lagos are adding salt to the festering wound through sundry demolitions of properties of the suffering masses, the preponderance of which are owned by Ndigbo. It is, no doubt, a sad commentary and Ohanaeze Ndigbo has risen to the occasion and performed excellently unlike in the past years when the socio-cultural organisation chose to maintain deafening silence. Comparatively, it is a good omen and I doff my cap

The stance of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as personified by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, its President on the wanton demolition of properties and recently on the Supreme Court judgment about Nnamdi Kalu is heartwarming. His reaction/comment and the voices of other notable Nigerians will keep the national and subnational governments, their officials, and others of their ilk on their toes as well as put their despicable vituperations/actions in check. The world is watching.