Ibrahim’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s quest for self- sufficiency in raw materials unequalled -Ojay Mattew

A human rights activist and community leader, Hon. Ojay Mattew, has described a former Director – General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council ( RMRDC),

Prof. H.D Ibrahim’s quest for the development and establishment of several raw materials manufacturing plants during his tenure to make Nigeria self-sufficient in key raw materials and possibly become a net exporter of these products was unequalled

Hon. Mattew, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen early in the week, noted that during Professor Ibrahim’s stay, the Council established a state – of – the – art RMRDC Technology and Innovation Complex at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to drive the process of projects commercialization and industrialization.

He stressed that being a pioneering complex, it aimed at serving as an incubation center for technologies in the development of industrial raw materials and designed to achieve so many things such as serving as a model/pilot plants development center for the council’s successful raw materials and development,

The community leader added that the complex was also put in place to encourage the private sector to utilize and invest the proven indigenous technologies for raw materials processing and to stimulate the private sector to establish required resource-based industries

“The complex comprises a pilot plant for the production of industrial and pharmaceutical grade starch from tacca; a pilot plant for the production of glucose syrup and ethanol from sweet sorghum; a pilot plant for the production of castor oil; a pilot plant for the production of Sorbitol from cassava; a pilot plant for the production of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE), and a gigantic pilot plant for the production of sugar from sugar beet just to mention a few:

According to him, the over 30 pilot plants for the production of various commodities will definitely propel the economy to the next level in no distance future.

He noted that as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” looked beyond crude oil and aimed to diversify the economy, the RMRDC technology and innovation complex in Abuja is a place to take advantage of, and the citizens of this great nation Nigeria will have Prof H.D Ibrahim to appreciate in the future for a great vision for technology and innovation.

Hon. Mattew stressed that if one took a look at Professor Ibrahim’s past and why he has the passion for making Nigeria a leading nation in Africa in the production of raw materials, one needed not to be surprised because prior to his assumption of office as the DG of the council, he had served in several committees, inter-ministerial and councils and boards like National Consultative Committee on the Industrialization of Scientific Research Result; National Committee on Deletion Programme for Industrial Raw Materials; and Secretary and Member and Committee of Directors Research Institutes (CODRI)

He, however, expressed his pride that Prof H.D Ibrahim’s legacy had to be maintained even as some of his detractors were out to tarnish his accomplishments while at the helms of affairs at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

