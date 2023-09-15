Champion Newspapers Limited
FCT Police Boss Warns Against Circulation of Panic Videos, News Items

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Commisioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police Command, CP Haruna G. Garba has enjoined residents circulating the ‘video and  voice’ recording of one Mr West Robinson making the rounds to discontinue such,  as it is creating panic and apprehension in the populace.

It may also interest the residents that there’s an ongoing clampdown on the described vehicles (vehicles with foreign number plate) in the narrative. Hence, the command is commitment to improving the overall security towards the protection of lives  and properties of residents without fear or favor.
  The Police boss according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh equally enjoins the good people of the capital territory to be vigilant and take advantage of the Police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.
