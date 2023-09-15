Breaking,! Convent college randy gate keeper impregnated three students in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

There’s tension at the Queen’s Convent school Awka, Anambra state, as a gateman employed by the school authorities, allegedly, impregnates three students in the college.

Three students of an Anglican church-owned Convent College, Queen’s Convent, located in the Ifite area of Awka, Anambra State Capital have allegedly been impregnated by the school’s gatekeeper. is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Awka, while the young gateman, it was learned, hails from Akwa-Ibom state.

The affected students are said to be Senior Secondary two (SS 2) students.

Information has it that when the bubble burst, one of the pregnant girls made to commit suicide, by trying to jump down from the upstairs of the hostel, but was prevented by fellow students and teachers.

It was also learnt that the students of the college had been complaining to the school authorities over the activities of the gateman, but the school authorities failed to come up with a decisive measure.

The gatekeeper who is an indigene of Akwa Ibom was said to always adorn ear ring with body tattoos which he flaunted to deceive gullible, innocent students of the college.

It was further gathered that the Principal of the Anglican Convent college was the wife of the Anglican Archbishop on the Niger, Most Rev. Dr. Alexander Ibezim.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, no decision had been taken by the school authorities regarding the future of the young girls and the randy gateman.

According to one of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity, “Some of us did not like the idea of bringing young men of about 28-30 years as security men in a female school.

“Even the students wanted old men who will treat them like their daughters, but it was a collective decision by the authorities, yet, their own daughters are not here.

“Now that the bubble has busted, who do we blame, how will the parents of those students take it?

Meanwhile, some of the parents who spoke with while pleading anonymity,

had threatened to withdraw their words from the Mission school, claiming that mission schools were no longer what they used to be again