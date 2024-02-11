Champion Newspapers Limited
FCT: NDLEA unveils strategies to curb drug menace in 2024

Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),  has unveiled new strategies and measures to address  increase,  constant abuse of drugs and illicit trafficking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

The  NDLEA  FCT commander, Kabir Tsakuwa , disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

 

Tsakuwa said that one of the strategies the agency was working on was to  establish  new Area commands and outposts in the  FCT for effective drug control.

 

He said the agency would also explore the existing relationships with all security agencies, particularly in information sharing as this would curtail illicit drug trafficking in the territory.

 

He added that the agency would improve on its joint operations with a view to dislodging the identified black spots within the  FCT.

 

According to him, we will ensure successful prosecution of drug offenders through discrete investigations.

 

“Also, counseling and rehabilitation of drug users who need help with a view to re-integrating  them into the society will not be left out.

 

“There will be sustainable and improved collaboration with other sister agencies with enhanced engagement with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders.

 

“This will help to carry out more sensitisation programmes within and around the  FCT.

 

“There will also be more collaborative efforts with the parks management such as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in both information sharing and sensitisation programmes with their members, “ he said.

 

Speaking on drug joints that had been dismantled, Tsakuwa, who doubled as Commander of Narcotics, said that raids of drug joints remained a continuous process and could not be said to have been dismantled completely.

 

He said:  “We have had cases where you carry out an operation on a drug joint but the next minute, they are back.”

 

According to Tsakuwa, the agency will continue to give its best to ensure that we sustain our tempo and continue to improve.

 

“The issues of drug abuse are not funny and we must treat it  squarely at both individual  and governmental levels.

 

“There is a strong nexus between drug abuse and other criminalities like kidnapping, insurgency among others. When drug abuse and trafficking is dealt with, the rise in other criminalities will certainly drop.

 

“We shall use this opportunity to appeal to  members of the public to continue to support the agency and command with information  to  help rid the FCT of drug abuse menace and other criminalities,” he said.

 

