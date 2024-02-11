Police recruitment: PSC has not announced any exam date for applicants, disowns trending dates on social media

.Directs Police cyber-crime unit to investigate criminals behind this act

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has said that it has not officially announced any date for examination for applicants in the ongoing recruitment of Nigerian youths into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Commission Mr Ikechukwu Ani on Sunday in Abuja

The release has therefore advised applicants to discountance dates currently circulating in the social media.

The Commission will it stated, at the appropriate time not only officially announce the date for the examination but will notify applicants who were successful from the screening exercise that has just been concluded in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The Commission has also directed the Police Cyber-crime Unit to investigate the source of the trending publication and quickly arrest the culprits for prosecution.

The Commission advises prospective applicants to disregard any communication or updates on the ongoing recruitment exercise that are not officially issued by the Commission through its recognised media platforms.

The Commission is further stated that it is in receipt of a fictitious publication on social media where 14th of February 2024 was announced as date for the examination and where applicants were warned that any one “who fails to present the NPF Recruitment CBT Exam Slip at the entrance of the exam hall Will not be allowed to participate in the exam. ” you must print your slip and be ready for the compulsory assessment “.

This directive it said is obviously is not from the Commission and should be disregarded including the directive that “applicants have from the 7th of February to the 14th of February to check their status “.

Applicants are advised to exercise patience and await the Commission’s official statement on the date for the examination. The date will also be formally communicated to shortlisted applicants who were successful from the screening exercise.

The Commission will continue to ensure that this recruitment exercise is not hijacked and diluted by criminal elements who have continued to devise different strategies to dupe innocent Nigerian youths.

Commission Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, retired Inspector General of Police has warned that the applicants should not be desperate so that they don’t fall prey to these marauding deviants who have refused to stay away from this recruitment exercise.

Dr. Arase assured that every candidate will enjoy equal opportunity in all the stages of the recruitment and that successful candidates will be good enough to make the nation proud especially now that the fight against insurgency and banditry is one battle that must be won in the interest of a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He said the Commission is aware of the expectations of Nigerians and promised that this recruitment will meet and even surpass this expectation. He called for patience and support and warned criminals to stay away from the exercise.