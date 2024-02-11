Lagos to pay N3.1bn to over 1,000 retirees

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that a total sum of N3.1bn will be paid to over 1,000 retirees this week under the state Contributory Pension Scheme.

He also added that since he assumed office as the Governor of the state the sum of N60bn had been paid to over 17,000 retirees under the scheme

Sanwo-Olu, who made the disclosure on Thursday via his X handle noted the “achievement fills us with pride.”

The Governor said, “I’m happy to share some news with you that I hope will put smiles on the faces of families.

“Next week, we’re set to disburse N3.1 billion under the Contributory Pension Scheme to over 1,000 retirees who have served our state tirelessly. Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

“It is pertinent to take note of the fact that in the lifetime of our administration, we have disbursed over N60 billion as pension to over 17,000 retirees. This achievement fills us with pride.

“Prioritizing the welfare of those who’ve shaped Lagos’ history is not just a commitment; it’s our legacy. Your trust is paramount, and together, we’re constructing a Lagos that champions its own.

“A heartfelt thank you for your unwavering dedication. Your contributions form the very foundation of our vibrant state. There is so much more to be done, and we will continue to strive to achieve more.

“Let’s keep building a stronger, caring Lagos together.”