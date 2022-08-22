FCT-IRS leveraging on technology, others to exceed N200bn revenue target —Abdullah

The Acting Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) Mr. Haruna Abdullah has said that the service is working hard to exceed its 2022 revenue target of N200 billion.

He said this when he was featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the service was leveraging on technology to create a centralised platform that would allow plug-ins for additional tax generation.

According to him, the service is equally prioritising manpower development, and an improved sensitisation campaigns among others to actualise its projection for the year.

“We are hopeful to achieve far beyond our target of N200 billion to as much as N500 billion because as we speak, we have additional people who have come into the tax net significantly.

“Also, through the engagement, we are having with the media and the general public; we believe people will begin to see the payment of taxes as a duty. When that is achieved, N500 billion will be insignificant.

“So, we are putting processes in place and we are simplifying them as well as building internal structure for sustainability.

“We are equally engaged in training and re-training of our members of staff and hopefully in the next one year, there will be no problem of the human capacity gap,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the huge economic activities that take place in the FCT were an added advantage for the service to generate huge income.

NAN reports that the FCT-IRS in 2021 generated more than N100 billion, which was above the target for the year.

On concerns of poor filing of tax returns in the FCT, the acting chairman said the agency would not rest on its oars in ensuring improvement.

He said that quite a good number of people do not file their tax returns, saying it was a serious area of concern.

“We have been engaging in the last eight months with the general public and other relevant stakeholders on this and other tax matters.

“Filing of tax returns is a civic responsibility that must be adhered to and of course in terms of penalty, the laws are very clear.

“It is our intention to work within the confines of the law as well as engage administrators and other stakeholders that have a responsibility to assist taxpayers.

“All these engagements we are having is to inform people that this is what they need to do.

“It is also to let them know what the law says and this is also what the law says if you do not abide by your responsibilities as a citizen and a taxpayer.” he said. (NAN)