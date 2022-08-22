Abia Health Sector is dead and APGA is coming to bring paradigm shift in 2023….Hon.Obinna Ichita

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia Deputy Governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and house member representing Abia South state constituency in Abia house of Assembly,Hon. Obinna Ichita has revealed that the health sector in Abia is dead,hence APGA has initiated a free health medical program for Ndi Abia sponsored by the APGA 2023 governorship candidate Professor Gregory Ibe.

Hon. Ichita made this revelation while interacting with Newsmen at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia during the August meeting of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku women progressive Union held at Union primary school Afaraukwu Umuahia North L.G.A.

He pointed out that even the education system is Abia needs serious attention,added that Professor Gregory Ibe is coming to change the status quo.

Continuing,he said Professor Ibe’s profile towers above other candidates and that many Abians are identifying and keying behind him said “he is the only one that can save Abia”

His words,” We will bring on board total activation of paradigm shift in 2023 when we take over Abia government.

” In Abia state the health sector is dead and we have already initiated a free health program, medical and surgical for the people,100 percent sponsored by Professor Gregory Ibe so that our people will have at least good health.

” In the area of Agriculture,our people never benefited from Agriculture loans ,the transportation system has been overtaken,in education system, most of the schools have been converted to private usage .

” We can not fold our hands and watch them rape us.It is an insult on our collective intelligence and we shall resist it.

“Professor Gregory Ibe is the solution because it is normal that we support the candidate that will bring the paradigm shift that will make our youths comfortable and my judgement from interactions with majority of our people shows there is no better choice than Professor Gregory Ibe” he said

Speaking further,he congratulated the women of Afaraukwu said he was invited for their August women meeting and that the donations they made are part of community services which would be used to build schools and other things for the children.

Earlier in her address the president of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku women progressive Union Mrs Ugwudiya and the chairman of the planning committee,Mrs Blessing Anosike said they were using the 2022 August women meeting to fundraising and to honor some outstanding persons who have been contributed to the development of the community and to retire all their members who older to go and rest.

Some of people who were given awards at the ceremony as ‘Ezinwa Nwere ugwu ‘ include the Project Coordinator Abia NEWMAP,Engr.Izuchukwu Onwughara, Mr Obioma Chionye ,Mr Chinomso Ekwebelem, Lolo Ugwueje among others.