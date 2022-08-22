Gunmen abduct 4 Reverend Sisters in Imo

Gunmen on Sunday struck again in insecurity challenged Imo State. This time, the hoodlums abducted four Reverend Sisters of the Catholic Church.

They were kidnapped at the now dreaded Okigwe-Enugu Road which has become a den of kidnappers and armed robbers.

In recent times, many people, including the immediate past Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kanu-Uche, Catholic priests, and sundry travelers had been kidnapped on that route.

A ransom of N100 million was paid to secure Dr. Kanu-Uche’s freedom.

Last week, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Nwadike, was kidnaped along the road. He was released two days after.

In the latest development, the four Reverend Sisters were kidnapped on their way to Morning Mass.

The four kidnapped Reverend Sisters are: Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

A statement issued by the Generalate of The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour, which was obtained by our correspondent disclosed that the women of God were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo area of the expressway.

The statement, which was issued by Sister Zita Ihedoro, the Secretary-General of the religious order, asked all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

The statement which was themed, “Sad News” read, “Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu are kidnapped.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving Mass of our Sister.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the savior listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear Sisters.”

The Spokesperson for the police in the state, Michael Abattam, was yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the abduction as of the time of filing this report.