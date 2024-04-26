Lagos govt, private firm partner on N5bn trade fair scheme

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Government is to partner a private organization, Naija Brand Chick, NBC on trade fair which is projected to raise sales to the tune of N5 billion.

The event slated for 14th – 16th of June 2024 will include lifestyle and Home, Fashion and Personal Care, Services and Innovation, Arts and Craft, Adventure and Recreation, Travel and Hospitality, and Cultural and Recreational Attractions.

The Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

He noted that the historic event will mark the beginning of a new era in hospitality and trade fair, adding that the sales will “speak volumes about our commitment to driving economic growth and prosperity.”

Aregbe said, “I stand before you today with great pride and excitement as we announce a landmark collaboration that marks a significant departure from traditional governance approaches. As it is my honour to unveil our value-driven partnership with Naija Brand Chick (NBC).

“This alliance is not just about cooperation; it’s about amplification. It’s about taking the Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair to unprecedented heights, where it serves as a pivotal catalyst for our entrepreneurial community.

“Under the visionary leadership of Mr Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, and with the steadfast support of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, we aim for nothing short of excellence.

“Our ambitious goal of N5 billion in sales speaks volumes about our commitment to driving economic growth and prosperity.

“This year’s fair will be a convergence of diverse sectors, spanning Lifestyle and Home, Fashion and Personal Care, Services and Innovation, Arts and Craft, Adventure and Recreation, Travel and Hospitality, and Cultural and Recreational Attractions.

“It’s a testament to our unwavering dedication to inclusivity and diversity.

“With an anticipated influx of participants and visitors, the fair will provide an unparalleled platform for vendors and entrepreneurs to showcase their offerings, connect with a wider audience, and contribute to the vibrant economic landscape of Lagos.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture stands firm in its mission to nurture our rich cultural heritage, promote artistic endeavors, and propel the tourism sector forward as a cornerstone of economic development.”

In her comment, CEO NBC, Ms Nelly Agbogu recalled the past edition of the trade fair in the State which according to her took place at Lekki.

“We started the programme at Lekki, today, I’m excited and I’m certain it will grow businesses in Lagos.

“There will be a lot of sales for our business owners,” she assured.