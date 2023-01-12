Fashola Lists Benefits Of Loko-Oweto Bridge, Road Project

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said the Loko- Oweto bridge and the linking roads when fully completed would be of great benefits to the communities along the corridors of the project, motorists and commuters that use the route.

Fashola who listed many benefits of the project while on inspection, disclosed that the bridge had been completed and what remained was the approach roads to the bridge.

He said, “This is about my fifth visit here since 2016 when we started out as Power Works and Housing Ministry.There was essentially nothing here. We now have a bridge over the River Benue, 70 Kilometres road linking Benue State to the bridge and we also have another 74 kilometres of road linking Nasarawa State into the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“This Bridge has been finished about two or a year and a half years ago but we are waiting to connect the link roads. The link roads are substantially finished now and I think I can comfortably go and report to Mr. President that this bridge is now ready to be formally commissioned and opened to traffic.”

Speaking on the benefits of the project, he said that the Loko-Oweto bridge would provide a shorter route for commuters and motorists.

The minister said that despite the fact that the project has not been officially opened for use, it has offered shorter routes for travelers and reduced travel hours to its barest minimum.

“I remember it used to take about four and half hours from Mabushi in Abuja to get here. The main problem was the 74 kilometre road part of which we are standing on now. That road is essentially finished so it took about 30 minutes to get here from the approach road . The journey from Mabushi to here now is two and a half hours from four hours,” he said.

Still speaking on the benefits, the Minister said the project has further demonstrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to infrastructure growth and development of the nation saying, no nation can produce without infrastructure and that it was the legitimate means of distributing wealth of the nation.

He said: “But it is important to inform Nigerians that those who speak about production, the economy, should come here and learn what infrastructure can do. You cannot produce without infrastructure. You cannot drive an economy without infrastructure. So they should come here because this bridge is actually a test case that demonstrates the commitment of Mr. President to infrastructure as a way of boosting our economic growth.”

Speaking on behalf of the Emir of Loko, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed, Sabo Mai- Loko and the entire community, the Area Council Chairman of Loko, Shaibu Umah expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the construction of the Loko- Oweto bridge which he said has impacted their lives positively.

“We thank the Honourable Minister and Mr. President on the Loko- Oweto bridge and the adjoining roads which are near completion. When fully completed and commissioned would provide business opportunities to our community.”