FG Inaugurates 1.8 km internal road for Federal University  Birnin Kebbi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Wednesday, inaugurated the 1.8 kilometer internal road constructed by the Ministry in the Federal University in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The Minister, in his address said, Federal government has provided 83 internal road intervention projects in various Federal tertiary institutions across the country.

The Minister was represented by Bugu James Federal Controller of Works in Kebbi State office.

The Vice chancelor of the University , Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar described the road intervention as very special in the history of the institution, in addition to beautifying the environment and making movement easier within the institution

Fashola stated that the Federal Government remained committed to bridging the infrastructure gaps in the country including those of institutions of learning, in view of the importance of infrastructure to learning environment and quality of education

He said ” It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment”

He explained that the gap in infrastructure was steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, and had now reached the schools.

The Minister said the Ministry has successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal Tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022, with another 18 were ready to be handed over, while 19 roads in similar institutions were currently being attended to across the country, making a total of 83.

In the a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Relations, Blessing Lere- Adams, the Minister said the road project had not only benefited the students and the school community but also provided jobs for youths, stating that 33 jobs had been created in the process of construction in the Federal University in Birnin Kebbi.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, Prodessor .Muhammad Zaiyan Umar said that, the University has been enjoying the support of the Federal Government, and that this tremendous supports has made it possible for the institution to achieve academic excellence as well as massive infrastructural development.

Umar expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the timely release of funds, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Ministry’s field officers in Kebbi State for effectively supervising the construction of the road .

” The project would impact greatly on the lives of the entire universirty community while enhancing easy access within the institution” he said

In his testimony, the Deputy Registrar. Abubakar Abdulkadir thanked the federal ministry of works and housing for helping in developing the new institution .

” Before now, the area was a forest and was not accessible and no one can believe this area was part of the University. But today the road project has linked the new Senate Building, College of Medicine, Sports complex, students hostels among others ” he said

Abdulazeez Shehu, a lecturer in Economics Department described the intervention as impactful on the University as difficult areas were now accessible and the security issue in the sorrounding community has now been solved

The President, Students Union, Commarade Muhammad Muhammad Majo, a student of Industrial Chemistry in the University commended the Federal Government and the Minister for the road intervention

He said ” The University permanent site was a forest and un accessible before this road intervention. But now you can see students having free movement from hostels to faculties the sports complex and the new senate building” thanks to the ruling government.