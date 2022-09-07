Family announces Pa Odumakin’s burial rites

The family of the Late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, has announced the burial rites of his dad, Pa Elder Ezekiel Abioye Odumakin, who died recently at the age of 116.

In a statement by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, on behalf of the family, the final burial rites will be observed on November 11 and 12, 2022.

On Friday, November 11, his remains will be lying-in-state at his Moro, Osun State residence and later Service of Songs at CAC Church, Oke Waasinmi, Moro, where he was an Elder and Baba Ijo.

On Saturday,November 12, interment holds at his Moro residence followed by Thanksgiving Service at CAC Oke Waasinmi, Moro.

Pa Odumakin is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

