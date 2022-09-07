Katsina sets up committee on compulsory insurances as Masari gives matching orders

The Katsina State government has set up a technical committee on the sensitization and implementation of compulsory insurances and Takaful in the state. The committee is tasked with the responsibilities of ensuring for the insurances of assets of the state. The committee is also challenged with the responsibility of ensuring adequate compliance to laws prescribing the compulsory insurance of certain assets and projects by the public. Such compulsory insurance include buildings under construction especially those above three floors.

Executive Governor of Katsina State Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari who inaugurated the committee said that there is the need for government at all levels to take advantage of the principles and practice of insurance in ensuring for the adequate protection of public assets. The governor was accompanied by his Deputy Alhaji Mannir Yakubu during the inauguration of the committee.

The Executive Governor while inaugurating the Technical Committee states that the initiative to introduce Takaful insurance is a welcome development that will serve as an alternative especially to attract people of the state who are left out due to religious or cultural barriers. He assured the NAICOM of Katsina State Government’s full support in the development of insurance in the State.

The Committee is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Commerce in the State Alh. Muktar Gidado Abdulkadir and the co-chairman is the Executive Chairman, Katsina State Internal revenue service Mal. Mustapha Mohammed Sirajo. Other members of the Committee are representatives of the NAICOM, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Office of the Head of Service in the State, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies.

