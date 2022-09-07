Diesel tanker bursts into flames in Lekki

There was palpable tension on Wednesday along the ever-busy Lekki-Epe expressway, at Jakande inward Chisco, in Lagos State after a diesel tanker burst into flames.

Reports has it that the incident occurred at about 0900hrs as motorists were advised to approach the area with caution and maintain situational awareness.

It was gathered that the backlog of traffic, resulting in gridlock, has gone beyond Tipper Garage at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), giving an update on the incident, confirmed that the fire has been put off.

“The fire has been put off but they are presently waiting for a towing vehicle to get the tanker off the road. We implore you to drive cautiously on this route,” LASTMA stated.

For a better society