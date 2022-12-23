Excitement As Paul Kayode get fulfilled as 2022 My Double Double , Lagos Care Conference comes with a bang

.As the Nation’s challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God’s intervention has become imminent. And as the year gradually gains momentum with the month of December already singing and activities beginning to pickup everywhere, Paul kayode Joash recently rounded up a long awaited conference “My Double double conference and Lagos Care Event.

Occupational mobility is one thing that has been part of the human race, the movement of jobs from one place to another has been historic, the recently Lagos Care Show which was recently held in MUSON centre saw a lot of Nigerians that are desirous of impacting in the lives of British by working as medical workers has come and gone. The event has seen a lot of Nigerians showing up for the event both in musical and acting sector with many speakers coming from United Kingdom making Nigerians understand what it takes to be a medical worker. The attendance was magnificent. Organized by Paul kayode Joash.

Speaking after the event, Boomy Tokan, Head of Operation, Purer Healthcare Agency said” People were enthusiastic, they asked the right questions and people were engaged. The overseas people that came were impressed. Joash is a UK citizen and he has known the importance of been a UK Citizen. The event is more than a business but social thing.

”Next year, we will be here and we will be having a lot of testimonies and have them come along. We will have new speakers and content to share with people and we will be looking forward to that”,Tokan added.

Paul Jaosh, the convener of the event said” we are here to make people develop who they are and what they are. We are here to better the lives of people. Just like the Double Double Conference which also brings wholesome package to people and better the people. What we did today is to give people opportunity to add value to others and to themselves. There are people in the society that are disabled and we will be opening office as a PURER HEALTHCARE in Nigeria to care for these people”Paul added “We are going to improve on what we have here and next year will be a bigger conference both the Care Show and Double Double. We handle the recruitment of oversea staff especially in UK and we make people to add value.”

JCI Okoh, said that, the conference speaks of intelligence and I enjoyed myself. For those that are interested in travelling should attend this conference and this is important. There is value chain in repatriating capital back to Nigeria. If you are looking at working in UK this is an opportunity. PURER HEALTHCARE can move into Nigeria and this is an opportunity for Nigerian leadership to tap into their expertise to understand how it means to take care of the old and aged folks. As of next year, we have started planning and we are looking at more people signing up in the area of their businesses. Job seekers should go to the PURER HEALTHCARE website and signup. We are looking at taking over 2000 Nigerians to UK to practice.

Lara Kudayisi, one of the lead focus of the event called it a fantastic conference inspite of the political rally that took place same day, it didn’t disturb the turn up of the event. Speaking during the press interview said, In this event, we were able to tell people about strategy on how to come alive, how to resuceed, how to resurge and how to have a fantastic mindset to would help them through out your life Lara added that people should change their mindset to attract opportunities which could be the reason why alot are not progressing. Reiterating that the more you Focus on what you don’t want, the more you get what you don’t want. How to change that is to Focus on what you want only Not what you don’t want.