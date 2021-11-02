Ex- Ondo Senator, Ehinlanwo passes on @ 83

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The family of Ehinlanwo Family in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state, Senator Hosea Oladapo Ehinlanwo has announced the death of its Patriarch, Senator Hosea Oladapo Ehinlanwo.

The late parliamentarian who represented Ondo South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2011 died peacefully last Friday night(October 30) 2021 in his home in Gaduwa, Abuja. Aged 83 years.

Senator Hosea Ehinlanwo was born in 1938 in Erunna in Ilaje Local Government.

He attended NA Primary School, Ajido, Badagry, Lagos from 1946-53 for his primary education and later went to Colony Teachers College, Ikorodu and Christ Apostolic Church Teachers College, Efon-Alaye for his Secondary/Teacher Training Education.

He then went on to acquire a BSC in Business Administration from Thomas A Edison College, Florida, and a Master’s in business administration from the Prestigious University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

While he was in the senate, he was honoured with a Doctorate award for his numerous contributions to the development of his people, his community, and his country.

Prior to his term in the senate, he had also acquired an LLB degree from the University of Benin, Nigeria, and a BL from the Nigerian Law School – effectively becoming a Barrister of Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – an experience that served him well in the senate

From a career perspective, Senator Hosea Ehinlanwo was first and foremost a teacher.

He started his career as a teacher in Ugbonla, Ilaje and went on to teach in several other schools – eventually becoming the Supervisor of all C&S Mission Schools in the then Ondo Province between 1962-1965. Subsequently.

Late Ehinlanwo taught at the famous Lagos City College in Sabo, Lagos, and many years after that was a pioneering Lecturer at the Department of Business Administration of the then Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye (Now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye). Indeed, Senator Ehinlanwo helped to set up the Bus Admin Department of the University and put it on Solid footing.

Baba was also a renowned Manager and Administrator. He worked at the then Bulgarian-owned Globe Fishing Industries Limited – rising to the pinnacle in the company then for Nigerian managers – as Assistant General Manager before he left in 1979.

When Oluwa Glass Limited was established, he became its Personnel/Admin Manager and was later appointed as Secretary to the Board. He left Oluwa Glass after a legal battle which was later settled out of Court. Following his time at Oluwa Glass, he then went on to help establish the then Ilaje Ese-odo Community Bank where he was the Executive Chairman

Late Senator Hosea Ehinlanwo foray into politics dates to the 60s when he was a key member and officer of the Local Chapter of the then Action Group.

He was later to become a key ally of the late Chief Olu Akinfosile in the then NCNC who became Federal Minister of Communications of Nigeria in the first Republic.

His first election into public office however came about in 1979 when he was elected as part-time Councillor in the newly created Ilaje-Eseodo Local Government. Following that, he won the election several years later in 2003 as Senator representing Ondo South under the platform of the PDP from 2003 – 2007.

In 2007, he was re-elected to represent Ondo South for a second term from 2007-2011.

While in the Senate, he was chairman of a number of committees – Chairman of Population and National Identity Card Committee as well as the Chairman of the Navy Committee. He was also a member of the Ethics Committee, Army, Petroleum – Upstream and Downstream –and Constitutional Reform Committee.

In 2011, he made an unsuccessful attempt to run for the third term on the platform of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) – helping to sustain and finance the party in Ondo state and in the Southwest.

Senator Hosea Oladapo has had an inspiring and unblemished career both as a professional and public servant of repute

The late Senator was also a keen propagator of the Christian Gospel.

He was a strong member of the C&S Church of Zion in the 60s,70s and 80s – supporting the late Ogunfeyinmi. Later he helped to promote the C&S Church Movement (Ayonio) in Abuja, Igbokoda and Okitipupa. He remained the Baba Ijo of these chapters until he went to be with the Lord

He is survived by his seven immediate’ children – Soji Ehinlanwo, Jide Ehinlanwo, Kayode Ehinlanwo, Kunle Ehinlanwo, Folashade Ehinlanwo Ojajuni, Femi Ehinlanwo Akintujoye, Bolanle Ehinlanwo and his grandchildren. Of course, he is also survived by his several other ‘adopted’ children at home and abroad.

