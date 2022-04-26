Ex-Minister Alabo Graham Douglas dies at 82

A former Minister of Aviation, Alabo Graham-Douglas, who served under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida in 1999, is dead.

He was said to have died at a private hospital in Abuja on Monday at the age of 82.

Graham-Douglas was appointed Minister of Labour and Productivity in 1999.

He also served in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as Minister of Tourism.

The Rivers State indigene was born on May 8, 1939, in Abonnema in the Akuku-Toro Local Government Area.

Graham-Douglas attended secondary school in Lagos and Port-Harcourt and studied at Acton Technical School, London from 1963 to 1965, before proceeding to the University of Lagos where he studied from 1965 to 1969 and earned a BSc. in Botany and Zoology. The former aviation minister worked with the Nigerian Petroleum Refinery Company, Port Harcourt between 1969 and 1977.

Graham-Douglas was the Managing Director of Togiscani Nigeria, a construction company from 1978 to 1985.

He was also chairman of the Binterteco Nigeria, Pabod Finance and Investment, and Waterglass Boat Yard, as he held many other key positions both within and outside government organisations.