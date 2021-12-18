Even distribution of resources, welfare packages, my priority -Latinwo

Administrator, Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibadan in Oyo State, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, has assured people of even distribution of resources and all-round welfare packages for staff members.

Latinwo gave the assurance at his maiden meeting with the management and staff of the LCDA at its Olorunda Office on Thursday in Ibadan.

The administrator, also the council Political Head, urged the workers to be hardworking and dedicated to their duties toward moving the council to greater heights.

He advised them to strive hard to boost the council revenue drive in order to be able to execute developmental projects and meet people’s welfare as one of the administration’s priorities.

The administrator told the council workers that diligence and hard work would be rewarded, while nepotism and laziness would not be tolerated.

Latinwo, Chief Press Secretary to former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja, urged residents of the council area to eschew violence and live peacefully, pointing out that development could only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

He said that with the support of the people, all the haphazard and disorderly development of the LCDA would be rearranged to meet the minimum standards.

The administrator, while inspecting facilities at the LCDA headquarters, decried the state of virtually all the facilities on the ground, including structural failure, total collapse of building, furniture, among others.

Latinwo ordered the immediate repair of all the collapsed infrastructure, saying, “only a satisfied conducive environment can improve the production capacity of the workforce.

“I can assure you that our administration will commence rehabilitation of the facilities here, as you all can observe that there are no standard facilities to work with.

“All Heads of Department must mobilise their workforce for the challenges ahead.

“We must all see ourselves as development agents ready to take up the challenge for the growth and development of our LCDA, and such would be recognised with adequate incentives at the appropriate time.

”Equally, I want to refer you to my inaugural address that every facet of our endeavour, including education, health, social welfare and infrastructure, with your support, would be accomplished,” the administrator said.

Latinwo enjoined the council Finance Department to brace up in the area of revenue generation by increasing the LCDA Internally Revenue Generation (IGR) to aid further improvement of the area.

