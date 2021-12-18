Nya-Sa-Gwang Unity Cup rounded off in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Fourth edition of Nya -Sa Unity Cup knock-out competition has ended in Zing, the Taraba State, with Bubong United emerging winners.

The final match which took place at the College of Education football pitch in Zing town, Zing Local Government Area of the state was played between Haske FC and Bubong United.

After the full time of 90 minutes where the two teams scored 1-1 draw, the final match ended with penalty, which led Bubong United to victory with four goals against Haske FC that scored two goals.

The trophy, in which over 20 football clubs were competed within the Youths of Zing and beyond, was part of the donor of the Cup, Andrew Joel Gilenya’s efforts of maintaining peaceful coexistence among the youths of various ethnic and religious beliefs.

Speaking shortly after the final match, the donor noted that football brings Unity among diverse Tribes and religions together not only in Zing LGA, but the state in general.

He called on the youths to be respectful to their parents and elders as well as desist from engaging themselves in any evil act that could lead to causing chaos in the society, while he expressed joy for a successful and peaceful conclusion of the competition.

He appreciated the eminent sons and daughters of Zing council area for their support during the Championship.

“Let me also appreciate the Provost, College of Education, Dr. Mike Dio Jen, and his team for their support. I will not forget the backbone of the football ruling body in the state under the F A Chairman, Timothy, for his support, advice and encouragement.

He further appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Chairman, Referees Association and the Local Organizing Committee.

“You did credibly well, your efforts with God’s wisdom, I am sure you must have had a tedious schedule, clashes of interest between yourselves, but you stood firm to ensure the success of this Championship.

He, therefore, commended Governor Darius Ishaku for his developmental strides and urged the people of the state to continue supporting the present administration of the rescue captain for more development.

In his remarks, the FA Chairman, Timothy appreciated the donor for uniting the youths of Zing LGA and the State. He congratulated the winners, second position and all teams that participated in the competition.

He promised to select some of the players to push them further to play in bigger teams at home or abroad.

Besides the Trophy presented to the winning team, cash was also given to teams that took first, second and third positions, respectively.

Also, medals were presented to the best player, goalkeeper, mild fielder, and highest goal Scorer.

