ESUT Gets New Vice-Chancellor

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has appointed Professor Aloysius-Michaels Nnabugwu Okolie as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology ESUT,

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the appointment is with effect from Monday, April 4, 2022.

The statement disclosed that Prof. Okolie, who hails from Awgu town in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is a Professor of Political Science and International Relations of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

It added that the new Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Okolie, until his appointment was the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and was also Chairman, University of Nigeria Nsukka Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU.

According to the statement, “Professor Okolie holds a Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc.) in Political Science/Administrative Studies, a Master of Science ,M.Sc.and Doctor of Philosophy ,Ph.D. degrees in International Relations.

“He was a Fulbright Scholar in 2004 at the prestigious American Studies Institute on United States Foreign Policy. He holds a postgraduate Diploma in Management of Higher Education from the Galilee International Management Institute, Israel.

“Professor Okolie was also a resource person to the National Defence College, Abuja, on Foreign Policy and National Security Roundtable on Nigeria and her Immediate Neighbours.

“Professor Aloysius-Michaels Nnabugwu Okolie has held many leadership positions including: Chairman, Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education, Technical, 2021-date. Vice President (2nd), Social Science Academy of Nigeria, 2021 – date. President, Nigerian Political Science Association ,NPSA, 2018 – 2021. Pioneer Director, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board JUPEB, UNN, 2014 – 2019.

“He is a renowned international Scholar and Researcher with over one hundred and eight (108) publications to his credit.

“Professor Okolie belongs to several national and international scholarly and professional associations and has served in several national and international Committees including: Member, Federal Government Committee on NEEDS Assessment of Nigerian Universities, member Committee on Bilateral Relationship between DAPAD Foundation of Japan and UNN, and member, Visitation Team to Public Universities.

“Professor Okolie is a Knight of the Order of St. Mulumba.

He is married with children.