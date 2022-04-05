Women Affairs Minister tasks new President of NCWS on inclusiveness of women and respect for constituted authorities.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tasked the new President of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), Hajia Lami Adamu Lau along with her Executive Council Members to ensure forging good working relationship with the First Ladies at the State Level and to ensure rural women are not neglected on the developmental programmes of NCWS during their tenure.

The Minister who drop this charge on Monday, when the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) paid her an official visit after emerging national officers of the women societty at the Headquarters of her Ministry, urged the newly elected NCWS EXCO to make the focus of their politics that of support for credible women at the State level and that they must ensure deep respect and support for incumbent public office holders among the women ranks either at Government level or even within the NCWS.

“Remove envy from your life; support your leaders, especially current women office holders.” “This is how your own time for appointment into public office can quickly come”, she charged.

She further charged them to respect constituted authority “Respect Mr. President as well as the First Lady as your National Patrons.” “Respect also the Governors and the First Ladies at the States’ level”. Disclosing today the NCWS members that she has been working underground to urge the States’ First Ladies to remain patrons and “Queen Mothers” to the States’ chapters of the NCWS.

The Minister stressed that the newly elected leaders don’t joke with public trust. “Election into Office is public trust, don’t joke with it.”

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs further urged the new NCWS EXCO to reinvent such girl-child organizations like the Brownies and Girls Guide as she regards these as steps for moral reinvention and rearmament among girls and young women in Nigerian society.

The visitors were led by their president, Hajia Lami Adamu Lau and are made up of Geraldine Etuk (1st Vice President); Hajiya Binta Ibrahim, the 2nd Vice President, Elizabeth Ann, the 3rd Vice President, Alabi Babalola Bolatito, the National Secretary, Edna Azura, the 1st Assistant Secretary, Helen Waltermboto, the 2nd Assistant Secretary, Aruwa Nancy, the 3rd Assistant Secretary, Deborah Dan Ishaya, Treasurer, Adenike Oluwakemi Opebi, the Financial Secretary, Omoke Tessy Osinachi the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Zainab Ali Musa, the Assistant PRO 1, Lady Ijeoma Udensi, the Research Coordinator and Alua Comfort, the Newsletter Coordinator of the NCWS.

Directors of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs led by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, FNSE were present to join the Honourable Minister to receive the visiting NCWS newly elected EXCO.