Enugu Gov’t distributes relief materials to flood, fire, building collapse victims

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has distributed financial palliatives and relief materials to victims of flood, fire, and building collapse in the state to alleviate their suffering.

Performing the exercise at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, Governor Peter Mbah, who was represented by the head of the Enugu State Emergency Management Agenc (SEMA), Mrs. Chinasa Mbah, urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the palliatives presented to them by the government.

“This is not paying you for what you lost; the government does not pay for such losses. But what we do is to assuage the suffering you encounter as a result of the mishap that befell you.

“This is a heartfelt gesture by the Governor who feels what you are going through; but the most important thing is to be conscious of your environment. Don’t block the waterways, don’t dump your refuse in drainages, or burn bushes because we have to keep our environment safe,” she added.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ohani, Amechi-Idodo, Igwe Hyacinth. A. Edeani applauded Governor Mbah for showing concern for the downtrodden and those in dire need of support.

“Some people here will be relieved of hypertension; they’re happy. It is said that appreciation is an application for more. We appreciate the governor and his leadership for what he has done for our people, and we know he is focused and he is going to do more,” he said.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of N1 million cash palliative to a woman who lost her three children to a building collapse at Mgbemene Street in Enugu, while other affected victims of the building collapse were given N500,000 to relocate to better accommodations.

Other beneficiaries who received relief materials were victims of the fire outbreak at the Opi Nsukka market, Fredrick Street at Iva-Valley, flood victims at Amechi-Idodo, and Onitsha Road, Enugu.