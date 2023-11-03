Ndigbo Lagos acknowledges Prof Nwabueze as veritable Igbo champion, renowned scholar and legal icon

By Cosmas Chukwu

Like an umbrella turn by inclement weather, Ndigbo Lagos the preeminent socio-cultural organization representing the Igbo community in Lagos State, expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Professor Ben Nwabueze, a true champion of Ndigbo and a revered legal

luminary. Indeed, Ndigbo Lagos joins his family, friends, the Igbo Community across the world, the

nation and the world at large in mourning the loss of a remarkable soul and an

iconic figure in Nigeria’s legal and constitutional development.

Prof. Ben Nwabueze’s contributions to the progress and welfare of the Igbo

people have been immeasurable. As a distinguished scholar, he fearlessly fought

for the rights and interests of Ndigbo, both within Nigeria and on the global stage.

His pivotal role as the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

showcased his unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare and cultural

Today, Ndigbo Lagos pay tribute and bid farewell to this remarkable gentleman, a

distinguished scholar, and a true titan of the legal field. His life’s work, unwavering commitment to justice, and immense contributions to the legal and constitutional development of Nigeria have left an honoured impact on our nation

and the world at large.

Prof. Nwabueze was not simply a legal luminary; he was a staunch advocate for

human rights, the rule of law, and the betterment of society. His influence and

expertise were far-reaching, as evidenced by his instrumental role in the drafting of the 1979 Nigerian Constitution and his Chairmanship of the Committee on

Human Rights and the Rule of Law during the 1995 constitutional conference.

His brilliance in constitutional law and unwavering dedication to promoting the

rights and welfare of Nigerians made him a beacon of hope for many. Prof. Nwabueze understood the power of the law as a tool for transformation and the protection of the marginalized. His tireless efforts to ensure the voices of the

voiceless were heard will forever be remembered.

Ndigbo Lagos remain grateful for Prof. Nwabueze’s tireless efforts in uplifting the status of Ndigbo, challenging societal injustices, and advocating for the rights and dignity

of all citizens. His numerous publications and scholarly works have not only

enriched Nigerian jurisprudence but have also provided a roadmap for future

generations of Igbo intellectuals and legal prodigies.

Beyond hisremarkable academic accomplishments, it was Prof. Nwabueze’s

moral character and unwavering integrity that truly set him apart. He was a man

of principle, unafraid to stand against injustice and corruption in the face of threats.

As Ndigbo Lagos say their final goodbyes, let us be guided by the positive legacies of Prof.

Ben Nwabueze’s life.

Ndigbo Lagos, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family,

friends, and colleagues of the late Legal Luminary. May they find comfort in

knowing that Prof. Nwabueze’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Nigeria’s history, and his indomitable spirit will continue to inspire generations to

come.

As Ndigbo Lagos bid farewell to this remarkable soul, let us commit ourselves to upholding

his ideals of justice, equality, and the rule of law. Let us honor his memory by relentlessly working towards a society that values the rights and dignity of all, irrespective of tribe or creed.