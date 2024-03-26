Enugu gov’t announces Coal City Marathon, as night matches commence at Azikiwe Stadium

COSMAS CHUKWU

As part of its effort to promote sporting culture and fitness in the state, the Enugu State Government has announced that it would be hosting the Coal City Marathon Sport Festival on 4th May.

While announcing the development in Enugu on Monday, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Llyod Ekweremadu, also said the state had already commenced playing night matches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, stating that this was possible because of the governor’s giant strides in the security sector, which has made the state the safest in the country.

The commissioner, who said the half marathon would traverse the city and parks, encouraged lovers of sports to seize the opportunity by registering for the sports festival regardless of whether they fall within the level of professional or amateur as it was meant to revive the spirit of the “huge sporting culture” the state is known for.

He announced that there would be degree of prizes to be won by participants even as he disclosed that both male and female winners would go home with the sum of one million naira each, with the first and second runners-up in both categories clinching the sum of five hundred and three hundred thousand naira, respectively.

The commissioner added that there would be consolation prizes, stressing that Enugu was becoming the premier destination for sports tourism in the region.

“It is a half marathon that will treverse the city. It is an opportunity for us to invite everyone, every lover of sports, regardless of your level of participation in long distant running; whether you are an elite marathon runner or amateur or even if you think you just want to test yourself out and run.

“So, our people should take advantage of it and get registered.

“Registration is open and the website will soon be up for those outside the state,” he added.

Ekweremadu further noted that Rangers Football Club would be hosting rival clubs at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in night matches because of the avalability and installation of the modern facilities at the stadium.

According to him, this was also possible because of the improved security situation in the state, which has already put the state in the map as the most secure and peaceful state in the federation.

He explained that the first night match was played at the stadium last week after many years, adding that “nightlife in Enugu state is back and we are elated about that.”

“We are happy we were able to host the finals of the Ball Ogbe at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. It was the first night match we had at the stadium in several years now, just to test out our facilities. We appreciate the governor for the support he has been given towards the remodelling and the modernisation of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.

“Enugu is steadily becoming a premier destination for sports and tourism. So, people from all over the place can come here, host their sports event, and enjoy the hospitality and the sports culture that we have here,” the commissioner said.

