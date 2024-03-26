Champion Newspapers Limited
Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos

L-r. Assistant Priest. Rev Fr Emmanuel Fashanu; Cathedral Administration Rev. Fr Paul Ijasan;  the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins; Secretary to the Archbishop, Rev. Fr. Paul Ariole; during the Palm Sunday Procession at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos on 24/3/2024 ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of parishioners during the Palm Sunday procession at Holy Cross Cathedral.

Cross section of parishioners during the Palm Sunday procession at Holy Cross Cathedral Lagos on 24/3/2024 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

