Ensure the people’s will reflect in Bayelsa election, Alaibe tells INEC

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure the will of the people of Bayelsa is reflected at the end of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Alaibe who spoke while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 14, Ward 7, Igbainwari, Kolukuma/Opokuma LGA of the state, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful disposition of the people so far in the election.

“I must commend INEC. They came early enough, election started on time. The exercise is going on smoothly and we believe the desired results of all Bayelsans will come through without any problems.

“The technology deployed is working so far as we can see, and we hope that technology will back the result that will emanate from the process.

“We must continue to ensure that human interface with the electioneering is reduced as much as possible. We have been emphasising that the need for technology is to enable people to carry out this exercise seemlessly.

“When you have several stages of the process compromised by human interface then the result that you expected will be compromised.

So we will want to agree with INEC, that its important that the technology they deployed remains efficient and effective. They should also rely on the technology for the emanating results.”

Speaking further he said, “I don’t support the idea of manual collation if results. We hope that sometime in our country, legislation will come up to back electronic transmission of results.”

The ex-NDDC boss hailed the people for coming out enmass to vote for candidates of their choice.

The turnout her is always very good. People from the city, from Port Harcourt and even Lagos came in, in their numbers. We have not had any situation of ballot box snatching and I don’t think it will happen here.

“There is collaboration among stakeholders and participants to ensure that they maintain expected decorum in the exercise of voting activities.

