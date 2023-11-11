Champion Newspapers Limited
Fish sellers urge government to tackle high dollar rate over escalating price of fish

Feature
Ahaja Simiat Jimoh.
21
Fish sellers in the country are calling on the government to address the  escalating price of fish which they blame on  the high dollar rate

Ahaja Simiat Jimoh, a foremost  Seafood business woman  and a leader of fish sellers in Lagos  urged  government to urgently reduce the high dollar rate in the country as she said the high dollar rate has resulted in  unprecedented increase in the price of fish which the fish sellers are finding it extremely difficult to cope with .

 

Alhaja Jimoh  stated this while speaking with journalists  on Friday in Lagos State.

She said ” I am the leader  of Progress People Nigeria Ltd and I have been in this fish  business for a very long time.  Government should urgently help  bring down the exchange rate. Things are not going on well because of the high dollar rate in the country . Fish are expensive. We have not seen such escalating price before. Fish that we used  to buy for N10,000 is now selling for N40,000 and when we complain to those bringing the fish , they blame it on the high dollar rate. We are already established in this business  and we are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the high fish rate. . Electricity is expensive, diesel too is too expensive to keep fish frozen . I know what I am saying because I have been long in this business. Things are too bad. Fish is not like rice we can store in a place for long.  We pay heavily for the diesel  to keep the fish frozen and at the end of the day this affects our profit.”.

She further stated that thugs are causing problems for the fish sellers in the name of protest as they are  attacking fish sellers and stopping them from engaging in their business by seizing their fishes  they brought to the market to sell. She therefore passionately appealed to the government to look into the high dollar rate as this will go a long way in tackling the escalating price of fish in the market and prevent protesters from taking advantage of the situation to forment problem like what was witnessed during the endsars protest in the country.

 

1 of 95