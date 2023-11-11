Fish sellers urge government to tackle high dollar rate over escalating price of fish

Fish sellers in the country are calling on the government to address the escalating price of fish which they blame on the high dollar rate

Ahaja Simiat Jimoh, a foremost Seafood business woman and a leader of fish sellers in Lagos urged government to urgently reduce the high dollar rate in the country as she said the high dollar rate has resulted in unprecedented increase in the price of fish which the fish sellers are finding it extremely difficult to cope with .

Alhaja Jimoh stated this while speaking with journalists on Friday in Lagos State.

She said ” I am the leader of Progress People Nigeria Ltd and I have been in this fish business for a very long time. Government should urgently help bring down the exchange rate. Things are not going on well because of the high dollar rate in the country . Fish are expensive. We have not seen such escalating price before. Fish that we used to buy for N10,000 is now selling for N40,000 and when we complain to those bringing the fish , they blame it on the high dollar rate. We are already established in this business and we are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the high fish rate. . Electricity is expensive, diesel too is too expensive to keep fish frozen . I know what I am saying because I have been long in this business. Things are too bad. Fish is not like rice we can store in a place for long. We pay heavily for the diesel to keep the fish frozen and at the end of the day this affects our profit.”.

She further stated that thugs are causing problems for the fish sellers in the name of protest as they are attacking fish sellers and stopping them from engaging in their business by seizing their fishes they brought to the market to sell. She therefore passionately appealed to the government to look into the high dollar rate as this will go a long way in tackling the escalating price of fish in the market and prevent protesters from taking advantage of the situation to forment problem like what was witnessed during the endsars protest in the country.

