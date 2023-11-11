Situation Report on the Imo state  off season Governorship election 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Against the fear that the off season Governorship election in Imo state would be desrupted by the men of one Simon Ikpa, a Finland based self acclaimed Biafran agitator, the election commenced smoothly without any hitch

At a polling unit in a hinterland, precisely at a unit called Amaochashi booth 12, in Umunkwo Obazu Mbieri, in Mbaitolu local government area of the state, eligible voters defied the sit at home order by the said Simon Ikpa

The area remained calm even without security presence as eligible voters keep trickling in and casting their votes

It is also the situation in other polling units in and around the Obazu autonomous community where voting commenced around 10 am after the usual accreditation

Also in Ikeduru local council area, near Mbaitolu local government area of the state particularly, at the Umuohii polling area where the President General Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyawu dropped in his vote, the area remained peaceful as voters keep coming to cast their votes in an orderly manner

At Umuohiagu ward 11, in Ngorokpala local Government Area of the state, voting commenced on schedule and went on peacefully like wise at Amuzu polling unit in Abor Mbaise local government area of the state where the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Charles Ugonmuo rtd, voted

However, repots from some places like Oguta, Ohaji/Egbrma and the environ voting went on peacefully as people came out defiling the Simon Ikpa sit at home order

It is observed that no report of any form of violence has been reported anywhere in the state yet as we look forward to a generally peaceful off season Governorship election in Imo state