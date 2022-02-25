English Football Corner: ANALYSIS AND PREDICTIONS

BRENDFORD (1) AND COLCHESTER (31) WILL RESULT AS 2 DRAW MATCHES ON SATURDAY, 26/2/22.

By Lord Lincoln

(CALL:08032369291)

Punters are welcome once again to another interesting edition of the English football analysis and predictions. My name is Lord Lincoln , the number one man in Enghlish football analysis and predictions for many years.

It’s the last quarter of the present English football season in England as well as the whole Europe. We are assuring you that you will be better of in the remaining part of this football season only if you stay with us. Winning on football pools betting depends solely on the expert that is working for you. If the Compiler is well connected to the owners of the game, then winnings will be coming your way on a weekly or monthly basis.

We are delighted to let all our followers know that in England draw matches are are fixed by the F.A thereby making it a fixed programme or arrangement. This week end, our commentary match is the encounter between Brenford and Newcastle at number one. The new and (two months) coach of Newcastle after meeting with the English F.A assured the officials that he must make sure that he shared the point with the premiership new comers Brenford to keep their hope of finishing in the first ten position alive in line with the agreement he made with new billionaire owner.

Our followers should know at this point that our work and write up here is all about draw matches, predictions and analysis on English and Scottish football including European football. This football draw matches is used in pools betting for winning. The football draw matches are also used in betting shops like BET9JA and other betting centers.

The football draws if carefully selected before the match and used in betting on pools or Bet9ja can win millions of Naira and dollars for the bettor. Those who know about this before now have won millions of Naira and dollars. In this week 34 we were exclusively told that only two draws will come out from the English Premiership, let’s watch out and see if that will happen exactly as predicted. The two Premiership draws of the week could be yours if you order for it. We are living up to our promise by giving our followers more than the worth for their hard earned money. People should continue reading Daily Champion on line every day including that of Friday to see our column. While using our work to hit good money, do not fail to call for direction. You can also call us to get the best and guaranteed one. Do not believe that you can operate a big and complicated Generator without the manual of the manufacturer.

If you need one authentic banker that must not fail this weekend then Call us and get it with a bonus pair. If you want to be trusted, be honest. This is the more reason we are giving you our best and reporting back exactly as it happened. Remember that God gives every bird its food but has never dropped it in their nest.

Note that in England draw matches are fixed from the premiership to the national league as well as Scottish. This is the more reason we are here to serve you with the best of English football draws. Those who are business conscious should call us this week 34 so as to be given 3 straight draws and a pair. Punters can also call for one authentic banker to be used in Bet9ja. Two bankers are also available.

Our good performance in recent times in other papers has proved our total commitment in serving all punters better. This will continue throughout our stay here on Champion News Paper. What we request of you is that undivided loyalty to this paper, stick to it, read it and make use of our elusive football draws for your own interest every week end.

Please note that we will not after the benevolence work of giving you our predictions free listen or condole any request for free games.

In our organization Honesty, transparency and straight forwardness remain our trade mark no matter what happens even in the time of travail. When you feel satisfied with our excellent performance then come join us for life.

The registration in to our Sports fans Club which will make all things free for you as a member is still on.

(PlS BOX)

LINCOLN TIPS SELECTIONS:

08032369291.

(WEEK 34)

Line A.

01X11 — 20X21– 15X16

LINE B.

45X46 — 47X48– 21X34

EXPERT PAIRS: 01×31*11×21*.

HARVEST: NEXT Wk.35 KEY, = 3 CABLE DRAWS & A PAIR. 10k