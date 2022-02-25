2023 presidency : Give Southeast president, Northwest Veepee – CSO

By Phil Okose Onitsha

International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, Thursday respectfully appealed to political actors in the North-Central, the Southwest, the South-South and the Northwest Regions in Nigeria to morally and dutifully join hands with the Southeast and the Northeast Regions to credibly, popularly, fairly and peacefully produce the country’s next President and Vice President respectively.

Making Making the appeal in Onitsha, Anambea state, the Intersociety chairmen Nze Emeka Umeagbalasi, said, ” the Southeast shall be assisted to produce the country’s next credible and popular President, who must be a Christian/non Muslim; the Northeast shall be urged and supported to produce the country’s next Vice President and Chairman of Nigeria’s Eclmonomic Council that must be a Muslim.”

He said the above cardinal recommendation was to ensure ethno-religious fairness and oust the present practice of “All Muslims Affair” in the country’s polity of Federal segment.

Apart from offices of the country’s next President and Vice President, other top federal elective and appointive offices shall also be comprehensively balanced along the country’s multi ethnic, cultural and religious lines or compositions” Umeagbalasi further added.

Umeagbalasi hnted that, “our recommendations will temporarily bring about ‘negative peace’ or temporary reprieve to the country’s landscape troubles and open a path to positive peace. While ‘negative peace’ brings about absence of substantial physical violence and substantial cessation of hostilities, ‘positive peace’ brings about absence of substantial physical and structural violence.

That is to say that the recommendations being put forward by Intersociety will launch the country into a meaningful ‘National Discourse or Talk’ especially in the areas of the raging nonviolent and violent resource, autonomy and religious agitations presently shaking the existential foundations of the country and its citizens.”

He Heeaded to the country’s international development partners and development and humanitarian funds providers including those part-funding Nigeria’s electoral and political process to adopt the recommendations and factor them into their policies on Nigeria especially with regard to the 2023 Elections and Federal Seats of Power Transition.

He disclosed that tersociety has been deeply worried and alarmed by the level of wanton destruction of lives and properties brought upon the country and its different parts by political actors of the recent past and the incumbent

” This is to the extent that the country is already headed the ‘Somali Way’. The economy of the country is so mismanaged and battered that ‘Zimbabwe is now much better off’. The country’s present political actors since 2015 are so incompetent, governance empty, selfish and clannish that they have dangerously balkanized and sectionalized the country along chronic ethnic and religious divisions and dominances”

“This is to the extent that leading sectional and religiously radicalized political actors in the country have continued the old anarchist, exclusionist and segregationist ‘political gamesmanship’ whereby “they are born to rule” while others “are born to be ruled”.

“The dangerous dimension to this especially under the present central political dispensation is the ‘extra jus’ adoption of “All Muslims Affair” as against the country’s structural foundation and groupings constitutionally tailored along political, cultural, ethnic, religious and democratic pluralism.”

He Hecalled that Nigeria’s democratic dispensations since its colonial transition in 1957-1960, the country was executively governed by Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Belewa as Prime Minister from present Bauchi State in the Northeast Region who was in office till 1966.

“Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe had served as ceremonial or non executive President from 1960-1966. Revisited and considered too was the Presidential Democracy of 1979-1983 and that of 1999-2023. Rejected was the military era governance of 1966-1979 and 1983-1999. This is because military involvement in public governance is an aberration and can never be cited or counted

Therefore, looking at the occupation of the country’s executive prime ministerial and executive presidential seats of power since its transitional period in 1957 and most importantly its executive presidential seat of power from 29th May 1999, it is found that the most cheated geo political zones or regions are Regions of the Southeast and the Northeast”.

“The North-Central, which ought to be the third most cheated, was found not to have stayed too long away from the exective presidential seat of power. From the perspective of fairness and “primus inter pares”, the Southeast Region is eminently qualified to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023. This is because the Northeast Region from where Late Sir AbubakarTafawa Belewa came from (Bauchi State) had held the country’s executive prime ministerial seat from transitional period of 1957-1960 and from 1960-1966, a period of nine years.”

Cumulatively, the Northwest Region had occupied the country’s elective/executive presidency from 1979-1983, 2007-2010 and 2015-2023; a total period of fifteen years, Southwest Region 1999-2007; a total period of eight years and South-South Region 2010-2015; a total period of five years. Rotationally and fairly speaking, therefore, the Southeast Region which had never occupied democratically and executively elected presidential seat since independence, is eminently the next in line, to be followed by the Northeast and North-Central Regions.

In other words, the Southeast Region is the most qualified and all the aspirants jostling from the Southwest, the Northwest and the South-South Regions are, with all due respect, meddlesome interlopers. To abolish the entrenched politics of “All Muslims Affair” introduced by the present central Government since its inception in mid 2015, the Southeast shall produce ‘a Christian/non-Muslim President’ while the Northeast produces a Muslim Vice President.

