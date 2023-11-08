Empowering Environmental Solutions: PLP announces “Green Hacks” Hackathon in Nigeria

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Power Learn Project (PLP), a Pan-African social enterprise committed to empowering young Africans with essential tech skills and fostering comprehensive talent development, has announced its “Green Hacks” Hackathon in Nigeria.

The event, held in October 2023, focused on promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging creative problem-solving among the nation’s youths.

Recognizing the pressing need for addressing environmental sustainability issues in Nigeria, PLP stated that the “Green Hacks” Hackathon was designed to unite various stakeholders, including government and youths, to build a sustainable environment for future generations.

The event set the stage to present the immense potential of young Nigerian minds in creating innovative solutions for sustainable living.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, the Programme Manager in Nigeria, Ajo Balogun said: “Our ‘Green Hacks’ Hackathon empowers Nigeria’s youths to devise solutions for critical environmental challenges. We believe in harnessing the energy and creativity of our youths to tackle waste management and conservation issues head-on. This event demonstrated our commitment to driving a cleaner and more sustainable Nigeria”.

The event brought together a diverse group of tech enthusiasts, environmentalists and aspiring innovators to address waste management, conservation and sustainability challenges in Nigeria. Participants collaborated, drawing on their technical skills and creativity to design practical and scalable solutions for a greener Nigeria.

The Chief of Growth and Operations at PLP, Mumbi Ndung’u, emphasized the significance of fostering environmental innovation in the youth, stating, “The ‘Green Hacks’ Hackathon aimed to showcase the extraordinary solutions that can emerge when young minds are equipped with digital skills. These innovative ideas promised to address pressing environmental concerns and drive meaningful change.”

The event provided participants with cutting-edge technology resources, guidance from industry experts, and networking opportunities to share ideas and develop solutions. Beyond fostering creativity, it aimed to nurture an entrepreneurial spirit, motivating participants to transform their concepts into actionable projects that positively impact their communities.

The “Green Hacks” Hackathon featured educational sessions, inspiring talks and interactive workshops that focused on waste management, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. These activities aimed to equip participants with essential knowledge and empower them to champion environmental and sustainability initiatives in Nigeria.

PLP extended its appreciation to partners, sponsors, and supporters who shared the vision of a more sustainable future and contributed to making the “Green Hacks” Hackathon possible.

As earlier stated, PLP is a Pan-African social enterprise committed to empowering young Africans with essential tech skills and fostering comprehensive talent development.

The mission encompasses training, skill acquisition, talent management, and mobility, all aimed at enabling young Africans to secure meaningful livelihoods.

The organization catalyzed transformative change among African youths by providing high-quality, decentralized tech training, equipping them with the skills they need for the future.

Launched in April 2022 in Kenya, PLP has presence in over five African countries, with about 10,000 software developers in training, and a first cohort of 1,000 graduates in December 2022.

These developers were then provided with several pathways ranging from upskilling to jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.

For a better society