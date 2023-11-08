LP Senatorial Candidate Hon Linus Okorie,  to re-contest Ebonyi South Senatorial Re-run election if….

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ahead of the forthcoming Ebonyi South Senatorial election re-run, the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate in the February 2023 election Hon Linus Okorie, has reiterated that his constituents would determine if he would re-contest for the position.

Hon Okorie made the assertion in a Statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki the capital city shortly after the Appeal Court struck out his petition challenging INEC declaration of the APC Candidate and current Minister of Works Engr David Umahi.

He emphasized that it was the turn of his Onicha local Government to produce the next Senate in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity.

The Two -Term Member of the House of Representative noted that he remained active, motivated and vigilant, to protect the will of the people when the re-run eventually holds.

The position of Ebonyi South Senatorial seat was declared vacant following the resignation and appointment of the former Senator David Umahi as a Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

“Within the next 90 days, INEC shall conduct a fresh election in Ebonyi South zone, and the decision as to who becomes the Senator shall be yours”

” The forthcoming election represents our collective victory and opportunity to permanently bury the primitive push for a selfish family dynasty”

“Happily, critical lessons have been learnt by all Stakeholders from the February 2023 election, it should be collectively applied to improve the electoral outcome this time around”

“By so doing, the people will ensure that the rightfully elected candidate is declared after the re-run election, my humble appeal is that we remain motivated, active and vigilant to protect the will of the people when the re-run eventually holds”

Hon Okorie emphasized that he had been inundated by many who want to know his next line of action.

“whether or not I will participate in the forthcoming re-run, my answer remains the same: being a product of the people’s will, it is the people that will determine my next move”

“I have commenced appropriate consultations, the outcome of which will determine my eventual decision and shall also be made public”, Abaa-Okorie said.

Hon Okorie called on the people of Ebonyi South zone and his supporters to remain calm and resolute, stressing that he would never succumb to any intimidation, persecution and manufactured challenges so long he has the backing of his people.